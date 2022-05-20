Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $733.14

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (LON:VEIL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 733.14 ($9.04) and traded as low as GBX 663 ($8.17). Vietnam Enterprise Investments shares last traded at GBX 663 ($8.17), with a volume of 142,222 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 318.69, a current ratio of 318.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 731.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 746.44.

About Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL)

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Dragon Capital Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

