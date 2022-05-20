Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives $15.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on VKTX shares. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.
Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.28. The stock had a trading volume of 603,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,495. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average is $3.90. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $7.20.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1,062.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.74% of the company’s stock.
Viking Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.
