Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives $15.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VKTX shares. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.28. The stock had a trading volume of 603,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,495. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average is $3.90. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $7.20.

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1,062.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

