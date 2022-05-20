Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Purchased by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.7% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,761,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,721,000 after purchasing an additional 149,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,159,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,548,000 after acquiring an additional 177,991 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,915,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,942,000 after acquiring an additional 15,809 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,039,000 after purchasing an additional 28,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 726,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,421,000 after purchasing an additional 27,892 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VIR. TheStreet cut Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $250.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $374,423.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,518,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,726,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,458 shares of company stock valued at $784,441 in the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of -0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.92. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.05 million. Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 119.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 59900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.32) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

