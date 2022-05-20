Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Capital Inc.

Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,698 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 3.5% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $32,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa stock traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.05. 192,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,594,033. The company has a market cap of $370.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.67 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.52.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,422,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,047 shares of company stock worth $9,030,622. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.88.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

