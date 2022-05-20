Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,709 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $27,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,030,622. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.88.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.03. 6,932,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,874,446. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.45. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $378.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

