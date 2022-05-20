Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Trading 4.4% Higher

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.59 and last traded at $8.55. 8,602 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 588,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 30th.

Get Vista Oil & Gas alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.03.

Vista Oil & Gas ( NYSE:VIST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.34 million. Vista Oil & Gas had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 300,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 168,300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 69,468 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 458.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 20,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST)

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.