VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings. VistaGen Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow VistaGen Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

VTGN stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.05. 26,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,196. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $3.55.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commodore Capital LP grew its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 8,464,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341,490 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,461,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 177.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,624,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,600,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after purchasing an additional 745,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

