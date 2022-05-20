Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) PT Lowered to $15.00

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a na rating on the stock.

COCO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vita Coco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Vita Coco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.14.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Shares of COCO stock opened at $10.07 on Monday. Vita Coco has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $18.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that Vita Coco will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Martin F. Roper purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $226,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin F. Roper purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.45 per share, with a total value of $422,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,700 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COCO. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

About Vita Coco (Get Rating)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.