VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Price Target Cut to $8.20

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $10.80 to $8.20 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VNET Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VNET Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VNET Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.85.

NASDAQ VNET opened at $5.77 on Monday. VNET Group has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.53 million, a PE ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNET. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in VNET Group by 310.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 82,497 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in VNET Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in VNET Group by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,983,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,958,000 after purchasing an additional 331,045 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in VNET Group by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,875,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in VNET Group by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 75,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

