VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Price Target Cut to $8.20

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $10.80 to $8.20 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VNET Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VNET Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VNET Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.85.
NASDAQ VNET opened at $5.77 on Monday. VNET Group has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.53 million, a PE ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.51.
VNET Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.
