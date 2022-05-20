Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €235.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) received a €235.00 ($244.79) target price from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 61.71% from the stock’s previous close.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €224.00 ($233.33) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($320.83) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Warburg Research set a €260.00 ($270.83) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($213.54) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €280.00 ($291.67) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €225.35 ($234.74).

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €145.32 ($151.38) on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €131.30 ($136.77) and a 52-week high of €245.45 ($255.68). The company has a 50 day moving average of €150.71 and a 200 day moving average of €169.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82. The company has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.93.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

