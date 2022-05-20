Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

NYSE:VNT opened at $28.02 on Friday. Vontier has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.99.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Vontier had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 102.18%. The company had revenue of $748.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Vontier will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vontier news, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $194,225.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Vontier by 90.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vontier by 24.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vontier by 13.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vontier from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

