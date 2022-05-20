Voyager Digital (TSE:VOYG) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Voyager Digital (TSE:VOYG – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$16.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Voyager Digital in a research note on Tuesday.
Voyager Digital stock opened at C$2.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$479.54 million and a PE ratio of -5.64. Voyager Digital has a fifty-two week low of C$2.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.12.
Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.
