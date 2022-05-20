Voyager Digital (TSE:VOYG) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Voyager Digital (TSE:VOYG – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$16.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Voyager Digital in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Voyager Digital alerts:

Voyager Digital stock opened at C$2.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$479.54 million and a PE ratio of -5.64. Voyager Digital has a fifty-two week low of C$2.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.12.

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.