Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $211.93.

VMC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,730. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,143,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,490,000 after acquiring an additional 22,686 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 100,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at about $1,743,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,400,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMC traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,199. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.78. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $156.53 and a twelve month high of $213.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

About Vulcan Materials (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.