Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Lowered to $155.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.18% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.01 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.57.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT stock opened at $119.07 on Wednesday. Walmart has a 1-year low of $118.60 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.45 and its 200 day moving average is $144.17. The company has a market cap of $327.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,411,690 shares of company stock valued at $193,321,410 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.