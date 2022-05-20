Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.40-$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $585.79 billion-$585.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $591.18 billion.Walmart also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Walmart to $159.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Walmart to $155.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.57.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $118.75. 288,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,511,797. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $326.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.17. Walmart has a 12 month low of $118.60 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.17%.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $17,881,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,411,690 shares of company stock worth $193,321,410 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.1% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 29.1% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.