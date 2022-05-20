WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $170.44

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $170.44 and last traded at $171.83, with a volume of 837 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $173.86.

WDFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. DA Davidson upgraded WD-40 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.66 and a 200 day moving average of $213.54.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.39. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 6.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 22.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.