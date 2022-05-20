WeedMD (CVE:WMD) Trading Down 1.8%

WeedMD Inc. (CVE:WMD – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 271,436 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 766,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.27. The stock has a market cap of C$67.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66.
About WeedMD (CVE:WMD)
