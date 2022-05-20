Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.82-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEN. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $28.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.12.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WEN traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.18. The company had a trading volume of 72,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,445. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average is $21.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $29.46.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 56.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 4.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.