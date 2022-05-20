Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.78 and last traded at $37.96. 20,611 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 947,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.98.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens downgraded Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $764.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.14 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 20.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,714,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $518,616,000 after buying an additional 1,963,705 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,856,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 44.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,533,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,885,000 after purchasing an additional 781,750 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,146,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2,103.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,407,000 after purchasing an additional 382,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

