Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Shares of EMD stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average is $11.52. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $14.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 26.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 42,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 20,227 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $604,000.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.