Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.
Shares of EMD stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average is $11.52. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $14.30.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
