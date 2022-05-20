Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.
Shares of IGI opened at $17.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.82. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $23.76.
About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust (Get Rating)
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
