Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:PAI opened at $12.38 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $17.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 73.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 6.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 27.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter. 22.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

