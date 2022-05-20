Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $15.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.80. Westwood Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.01. The company has a market capitalization of $130.93 million, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.22.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.
About Westwood Holdings Group (Get Rating)
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.
