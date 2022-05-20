Wilton Resources (CVE:WIL) Trading Down 4%

Wilton Resources Inc. (CVE:WIL – Get Rating) was down 4% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. Approximately 29,633 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 16,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.56 million and a P/E ratio of -12.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.58.

Wilton Resources Company Profile (CVE:WIL)

Wilton Resources Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Canada. It also focuses on acquiring oil and natural gas properties in the Middle East and Africa. The company was formerly known as Hackamore Capital Corp. and changed its name to Wilton Resources Inc in October 2008.

