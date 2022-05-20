Wing Price Hits $21.43 on Major Exchanges (WING)

Wing (WING) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Wing coin can now be bought for about $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wing has traded flat against the dollar. Wing has a market capitalization of $40.01 million and $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,124.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,210.43 or 0.07596133 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.00 or 0.00512023 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00032954 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,851.68 or 1.78188429 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008944 BTC.

Wing Coin Profile

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

