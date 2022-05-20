WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $5.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

WISA has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of WiSA Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of WiSA Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

WiSA Technologies stock opened at $0.76 on Thursday. WiSA Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $7.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39.

WiSA Technologies ( NASDAQ:WISA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. WiSA Technologies had a negative net margin of 208.80% and a negative return on equity of 82.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WiSA Technologies will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in WiSA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in WiSA Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in WiSA Technologies by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WiSA Technologies by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 8,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in WiSA Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WiSA Technologies

WiSA Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems under the WiSA brand name in the United States, Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. It delivers immersive audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies, video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and others.

