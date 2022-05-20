WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Shares Purchased by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC raised its position in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,778,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares during the period. WM Technology accounts for approximately 1.0% of Senvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Senvest Management LLC’s holdings in WM Technology were worth $34,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Falcon Edge Capital LP boosted its holdings in WM Technology by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 2,863,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,517,000 after purchasing an additional 392,041 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in WM Technology by 63.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its position in WM Technology by 5.3% in the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 301,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 15,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WM Technology by 58.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the period. 24.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WM Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on WM Technology from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAPS traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.37. The company had a trading volume of 13,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,996. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.46. WM Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.26.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.78). WM Technology had a negative return on equity of 133.55% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.39 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that WM Technology, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WM Technology news, insider Justin Dean sold 10,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $56,083.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 297,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,254.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Juan Jose Feijoo-Osorio sold 14,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $80,097.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 411,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,652 shares of company stock valued at $490,396.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

