Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.78.

Several analysts have recently commented on XEBEF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$1.40 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

Shares of XEBEF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.71. 83,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,216. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72. Xebec Adsorption has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $4.43.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.