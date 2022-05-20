Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Price Target Lowered to C$3.00 at Desjardins

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$1.40 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Xebec Adsorption from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James cut Xebec Adsorption from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$3.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xebec Adsorption presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.88.

OTCMKTS XEBEF opened at $0.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72. Xebec Adsorption has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $4.43.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

