Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,691,500 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the April 15th total of 4,613,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 185.4 days.

XYIGF stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. Xinyi Glass has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $4.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Xinyi Glass from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HSBC downgraded Xinyi Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xinyi Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

