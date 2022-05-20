Xion Finance Tops 24 Hour Volume of $479.00 (XGT)

Xion Finance (XGT) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Xion Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Xion Finance has a market capitalization of $69,228.84 and $479.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Xion Finance

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Xion Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xion Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xion Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

