Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.90.

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quilter Plc increased its stake in Xylem by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 784,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,854,000 after buying an additional 44,142 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Xylem by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 406.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 21,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 17,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kidder Stephen W increased its stake in Xylem by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 46,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xylem stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.08. The company had a trading volume of 16,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,433. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.55. Xylem has a 1-year low of $79.62 and a 1-year high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

