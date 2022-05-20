YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $83.84

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $83.84 and traded as low as $65.12. YASKAWA Electric shares last traded at $66.00, with a volume of 19,831 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get YASKAWA Electric alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.69.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.