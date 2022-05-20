Ycash (YEC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.22 Million

Ycash (YEC) traded 25% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for $0.0981 or 0.00000336 BTC on popular exchanges. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $215.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.94 or 0.00359173 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00063828 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00069249 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005899 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,457,331 coins. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.