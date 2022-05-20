Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) Director Buys $70,800.00 in Stock

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) Director Douglas A. Carty acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.54 per share, with a total value of $70,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,138.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

YELL opened at $3.63 on Friday. Yellow Co. has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average of $9.27. The stock has a market cap of $187.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 3.09.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yellow Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yellow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YELL. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Yellow during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in Yellow during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Yellow by 135.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Yellow during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Yellow during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as ships apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

