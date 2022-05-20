Zacks: Analysts Anticipate APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for APi Group’s earnings. APi Group reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that APi Group will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.57 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow APi Group.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. APi Group had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 86.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of APi Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

APG traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.35. The company had a trading volume of 935,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.53. APi Group has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $26.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.80. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.29, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in APi Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 33,463,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,731,000 after buying an additional 129,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in APi Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,515,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,293,000 after buying an additional 743,764 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in APi Group during the fourth quarter worth $226,088,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in APi Group by 24.9% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,034,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,508,000 after buying an additional 1,601,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in APi Group by 24.4% during the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 5,096,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,707,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

