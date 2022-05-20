Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to Post $0.85 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Ducommun reported earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. Ducommun had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $163.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DCO. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ducommun from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ducommun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ducommun from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE:DCO traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.27. The stock had a trading volume of 572 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,086. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $484.45 million, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29. Ducommun has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $58.18.

In other Ducommun news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $183,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,285.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 6,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $304,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,580 shares of company stock worth $974,862 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCO. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 2.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 922,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,311,000 after purchasing an additional 19,916 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 839,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,960,000 after acquiring an additional 28,819 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 714,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,426,000 after purchasing an additional 13,366 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ducommun by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,402,000 after acquiring an additional 52,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ducommun by 32.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 472,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,772,000 after purchasing an additional 116,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

