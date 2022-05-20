Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.64 Million

Wall Street analysts expect IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) to report sales of $5.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IsoPlexis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.03 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IsoPlexis will report full-year sales of $26.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.98 million to $26.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $47.93 million, with estimates ranging from $46.29 million to $49.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IsoPlexis.

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.15).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on IsoPlexis from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IsoPlexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of IsoPlexis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Northpond Ventures LLC purchased a new position in shares of IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,920,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,769. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.52. IsoPlexis has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 7.78.

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.

