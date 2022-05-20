Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $205.67 Million

Equities analysts expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) to post $205.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $205.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $205.83 million. NetScout Systems posted sales of $190.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full year sales of $911.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $909.30 million to $914.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $954.08 million, with estimates ranging from $928.10 million to $980.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTCT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

NTCT traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $35.60. The stock had a trading volume of 539,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,005. NetScout Systems has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $35.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.86. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

