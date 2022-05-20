Zacks: Analysts Expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) to Post -$0.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.46) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Avadel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($0.98). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02).

AVDL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,850,000 after purchasing an additional 404,479 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,988,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,413,000 after acquiring an additional 389,041 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,525,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,749,000 after acquiring an additional 29,879 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,625,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,263,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,285,000 after acquiring an additional 535,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $4.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $11.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $240.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

