Zacks: Analysts Expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to Post $1.05 EPS

Analysts expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) to announce $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. Entegris posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $649.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.85 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

In other Entegris news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,236,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $1,616,100.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,257 shares of company stock worth $6,606,256 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 1,057.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENTG stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,081,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,902. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Entegris has a 52-week low of $99.82 and a 52-week high of $158.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

