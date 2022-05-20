Zacks: Analysts Expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $524.05 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) will post $524.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $495.90 million to $536.90 million. Sleep Number reported sales of $484.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year sales of $2.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.24). Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $527.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNBR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sleep Number from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.80.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the first quarter valued at $32,152,000. Stadium Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 174.0% during the first quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 679,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,474,000 after buying an additional 431,728 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 34.5% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,127,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,175,000 after buying an additional 289,476 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 312.6% in the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 328,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,668,000 after purchasing an additional 248,550 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sleep Number stock traded up $1.40 on Friday, hitting $43.56. 828,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,342. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.30. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $38.86 and a 52 week high of $121.98. The company has a market cap of $968.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.69.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

