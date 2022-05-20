Zacks: Analysts Expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) will announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.10. Travelzoo posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 million. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 732.25% and a net margin of 7.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Travelzoo to $19.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelzoo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

In other news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,531,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 12,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $95,682.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 343,279 shares of company stock valued at $2,195,521. Corporate insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forager Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelzoo in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,496,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Travelzoo by 2,055.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 195,239 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter worth $1,160,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in Travelzoo by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 504,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 87,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Travelzoo by 303.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 43,960 shares during the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Travelzoo stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $7.05. 102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,389. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.83 million, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.56. Travelzoo has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $18.47.

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

