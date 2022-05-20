Zacks: Analysts Expect West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) to Post $6.99 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) will report $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s earnings. West Fraser Timber reported earnings of $12.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will report full-year earnings of $25.02 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $13.74 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow West Fraser Timber.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $10.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by $2.41. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.96 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WFG. Scotiabank upped their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.93.

NYSE:WFG traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.14. The company had a trading volume of 424,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,879. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of -0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.47. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of $64.72 and a one year high of $102.61.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 42.9% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 684.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About West Fraser Timber (Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on West Fraser Timber (WFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.