Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $734.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) to post sales of $734.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $730.31 million to $739.60 million. MKS Instruments reported sales of $749.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year sales of $3.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.56 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 22.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MKSI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.56.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 131.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 21,082 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in MKS Instruments by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in MKS Instruments by 11.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in MKS Instruments by 4,830.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.51. The stock had a trading volume of 568,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,485. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.03. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $191.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

