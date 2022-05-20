Zacks: Brokerages Expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $477.70 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMCGet Rating) will post sales of $477.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $480.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $475.40 million. Altra Industrial Motion reported sales of $488.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.20. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on AIMC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.41.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 6.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period.

NASDAQ AIMC traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.64. 182,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,469. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 72.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.13. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $33.63 and a fifty-two week high of $67.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

