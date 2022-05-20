Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $237.03 Million

Analysts forecast that Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) will report $237.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $238.10 million and the lowest is $235.00 million. Cumulus Media posted sales of $224.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full-year sales of $999.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $986.03 million to $1.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $998.90 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $252.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.65 million. Cumulus Media had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 4.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

CMLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

In other news, insider David Edward Milner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $40,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,064.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Denning sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $34,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,834.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Cumulus Media by 2,355.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cumulus Media in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Cumulus Media in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cumulus Media stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $12.50. 143,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.66. Cumulus Media has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $15.67.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

