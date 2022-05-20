Zacks: Brokerages Expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to Announce $2.97 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) to report $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.81. Winnebago Industries reported earnings of $2.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year earnings of $12.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $13.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.39 to $10.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WGO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

NYSE:WGO traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,912. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.50 and its 200-day moving average is $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,689,000 after acquiring an additional 338,099 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,094,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,469,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,374,000 after purchasing an additional 51,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,244,000 after purchasing an additional 47,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 888,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,563,000 after purchasing an additional 397,122 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

