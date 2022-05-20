Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AgileThought Inc. is a provider of digital transformation services, custom software development and next-generation technologies. It serves architects, developers, data scientists, engineers, transformation consultants, automation specialists and other experts. AgileThought Inc., formerly known as LIV Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in IRVING, Texas. “

AgileThought stock opened at $4.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average is $6.03. AgileThought has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AgileThought ( NASDAQ:AGIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $42.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AgileThought will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in AgileThought by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 695,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in AgileThought in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AgileThought by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,027,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,226,000 after buying an additional 313,334 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in AgileThought by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 234,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 80,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AgileThought by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

