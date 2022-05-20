Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) to Hold

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company’s principal product includes BDC-1001. Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Redwood city, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BOLT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bolt Biotherapeutics to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.55.

BOLT traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.63. 199,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,357. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33. The company has a market cap of $61.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 10.16, a current ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $19.79.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.08. Equities analysts forecast that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after purchasing an additional 904,750 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,649,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,863,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,648,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after buying an additional 194,166 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 171.4% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,449,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after buying an additional 915,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 479,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 37,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages.

